PHOTOS: Structure fire contained near Noonday Blue Store after firefighters noticed smoke across street

NOONDAY, Texas (KETK) – Smith County Emergency Services District 2 said a structure fire was contained next to Noonday’s Blue Store on Monday.

Newly-released dashcam video shows fatal Rusk County officer-involved shooting

According to a release, more than a dozen firefighters responded and they were out of the station in less than 90 seconds after noticing smoke across the street.

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2

Courtesy of Smith County Emergency Services District 2







“Our guys did a fantastic job getting out of the station, turning the wheels and putting this fire out,” Smith County ESD 2 said.

No injuries were reported and now officials are investigating the cause of the fire, a release said.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.