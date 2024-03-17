PHOTOS: Snow piles up in Mora, San Miguel counties
MORA COUNTY, N.M. (KRQE) – Viewers submitted weather photos in Mora County over St. Patrick’s Day Weekend. Check them out below!
What is graupel? It’s not exactly snow or hail
A nearby county saw some snow too. See the photos of San Miguel County below.
If you have any weather-related photos or videos that you would like to share, email them to KRQE News 13 at reportit@krqe.com.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.