Photos show NN School bus at crime scene after reports of shooting

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (WAVY) — Newport News Police Department responded to a shooting at the intersection of Roanoke Avenue and 33rd Street on Friday morning, dispatch said. Photos of the scene show a school bus inside of the crime tape.

The call came in around 7:40 a.m. WAVY is looking to get more details on injuries or suspects. Check back for details.

