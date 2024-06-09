Photos show graffiti with swastikas across Lakeway neighborhoods

Lakeway, TEXAS (KXAN) – The police in the City of Lakeway are searching for vandals who sprayed Nazi swastikas throughout neighborhoods this weekend, including on a person’s vehicle. It’s the latest in a string of antisemitic vandalism in the city, officials confirmed.

The graffiti was first reported to city officials on April 7, but since then, law enforcement has learned of it happening six more times. Four other incidents were also reported just outside Lakeway city limits.

Photos obtained by KXAN show the symbol painted outside an outdoor bathroom stall, retention wall and subdivision entrance. City officials also investigated a report that a banana with the n-word was left in a homeowner’s yard.

Mayor Tom Kilgore said on Sunday that city workers have covered and painted over the graffiti, and so far, there is no indication that there is an organized group behind the acts.

“For those who consider doing similar acts in the future, we will remain vigilant and will not tolerate vandalism or hate of this nature. We will pursue the proper punishment to the extent the law allows,” Kilgore said in a statement to KXAN.

In an April 2024 report, the Anti-Defamation League counted 8,873 antisemitic incidents across the United States. The advocacy group said it marked the highest number on record since it began tracking incidents in 1979.

