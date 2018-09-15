    Before-And-After Photos Show How Florence Flooding Has Left Areas Unrecognizable

    Andy McDonald

    Hurricane Florence, now downgraded to a tropical storm, swept through the Carolinas on Friday, knocking out power to nearly a million homes and businesses and causing multiple deaths.

    Wind gusts of 105 mph and rain totaling over 2 feet in some towns ― combined with the storm’s surging sea waters ― have caused catastrophic flooding that can make evacuation nearly impossible and has left the area nearly unrecognizable.

    Officials are expecting more rain and flooding through Sunday.

    News organizations and concerned citizens have posted startling before-and-after photos to social media to show the dramatically changing landscape. 

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.