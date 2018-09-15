Before-And-After Photos Show How Florence Flooding Has Left Areas Unrecognizable

Hurricane Florence, now downgraded to a tropical storm, swept through the Carolinas on Friday, knocking out power to nearly a million homes and businesses and causing multiple deaths.

Wind gusts of 105 mph and rain totaling over 2 feet in some towns ― combined with the storm’s surging sea waters ― have caused catastrophic flooding that can make evacuation nearly impossible and has left the area nearly unrecognizable.

Officials are expecting more rain and flooding through Sunday.

News organizations and concerned citizens have posted startling before-and-after photos to social media to show the dramatically changing landscape.

#FLORENCE: Before and after pictures of a business street in Washington, North Carolina, capture the extent of flooding in the town. pic.twitter.com/gLs7j8MS3r — WDBJ7 (@WDBJ7) September 15, 2018

Hurricane Florence’s leading edge is already battering the coast, and bringing heavy flooding to parts of NC. These photos show the same location in New Bern before and after the rain moved in.



MORE: https://t.co/X55wJMui0xpic.twitter.com/6hS8kWraOu — FOX 46 Charlotte (@FOX46News) September 14, 2018

What a before and after pic here at the riverwalk in downtown Wilmington just days apart #HurricaneFlorence@WFMY#StormTrack2pic.twitter.com/qHXujsdBpF — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) September 15, 2018

The football field at Lumberton High School in Robeson County. #HurricaneFlorence ( Todd Nicoll) pic.twitter.com/oeZNJEtRwY — Rodd Baxley (@RoddBaxley) September 15, 2018