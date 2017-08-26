Photos Show Devastation Left Behind From Hurricane Harvey

As morning arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday, people awoke to considerable damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.
Images show damage to several buildings in the city of Rockport, which is located 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. The city took the brunt of the category 4 winds. Corpus Christi also saw significant damage with photos showing houses that caught fire during the storm.
We will update this post with the latest images of damage from Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a category 1 storm but with warnings of “catestrophic flooding” to come.
Traffic lights lie on a street after being knocked down in Corpus Christi, South Texas.
Widespread structural damage in Rockport. #harveypic.twitter.com/fA2WLg2YqQ— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
First light reveals heavy damage in Rockport, TX. #hurricaneharvey. pic.twitter.com/a9vVRn9iJS— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
Rockport airport severe damage. pic.twitter.com/Sd5u8FfbPS— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
First light in Rockport Texas. A lot of damage. #hurricaneharveypic.twitter.com/hjbbx9CAcX— Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017
A burnt out house that caught fire after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi.
A house suffers roof damage in Corpus Christi.
A fireman walks by a burnt out car that caught fire in Corpus Christi.
A car lies submerged in Corpus Christi.
A street light lays in the street after being blown over in Corpus Christi.
Debris is seen on the sidewalk in Corpus Christi.
Debris flies past as Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, balances himself from a gust of wind from in Corpus Christi.
Craig "Cajun" Uggen, 57, nearly floods his truck as Hurricane Harvey comes ashore in Corpus Christi. Minutes later, high winds blew off the camper carrying all of his belongings.
A street light is knocked off it's base by the winds in Corpus Christi.
Street signs lie on the ground after winds from Hurricane Harvey escalated in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif
A tree is seen knocked sideways in Corpus Christi.
