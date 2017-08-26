    Photos Show Devastation Left Behind From Hurricane Harvey

    Chris McGonigal
    View photos
    Corpus Christi saw significant damage after Hurricane Harvey swept through the Texas city. (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    As morning arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday, people awoke to considerable damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey

    Images show damage to several buildings in the city of Rockport, which is located 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. The city took the brunt of the category 4 winds. Corpus Christi also saw significant damage with photos showing houses that caught fire during the storm.

    We will update this post with the latest images of damage from Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a category 1 storm but with warnings of “catestrophic flooding” to come.

    View photos
    (Adrees Latif / Reuters)

    Traffic lights lie on a street after being knocked down in Corpus Christi, South Texas.

    View photos
    (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images)

    A burnt out house that caught fire after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images)

    A house suffers roof damage in Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images)

    A fireman walks by a burnt out car that caught fire in Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images)

    A car lies submerged in Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    A street light lays in the street after being blown over in Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    Debris is seen on the sidewalk in Corpus Christi.

    View photos
    (Adrees Latif / Reuters)

    Debris flies past as Stewart Adams, of San Marcos, Texas, balances himself from a gust of wind from in Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (Reuters Staff / Reuters)

    Craig "Cajun" Uggen, 57, nearly floods his truck as Hurricane Harvey comes ashore in Corpus Christi. Minutes later, high winds blew off the camper carrying all of his belongings.

    View photos
    (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    A street light is knocked off it's base by the winds in Corpus Christi. 

    View photos
    (Adrees Latif / Reuters)

    Street signs lie on the ground after winds from Hurricane Harvey escalated in Corpus Christi, Texas, U.S. August 25, 2017. REUTERS/Adrees Latif

    View photos
    (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    A tree is seen knocked sideways in Corpus Christi. 

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.