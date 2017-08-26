Photos Show Devastation Left Behind From Hurricane Harvey

As morning arrived on the Texas Gulf Coast Saturday, people awoke to considerable damage left behind by Hurricane Harvey.

Images show damage to several buildings in the city of Rockport, which is located 30 miles northeast of Corpus Christi. The city took the brunt of the category 4 winds. Corpus Christi also saw significant damage with photos showing houses that caught fire during the storm.

We will update this post with the latest images of damage from Hurricane Harvey, which was downgraded to a category 1 storm but with warnings of “catestrophic flooding” to come.

View photos (Adrees Latif / Reuters) More

Traffic lights lie on a street after being knocked down in Corpus Christi, South Texas.

First light reveals heavy damage in Rockport, TX. #hurricaneharvey. pic.twitter.com/a9vVRn9iJS — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017

Rockport airport severe damage. pic.twitter.com/Sd5u8FfbPS — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017

First light in Rockport Texas. A lot of damage. #hurricaneharveypic.twitter.com/hjbbx9CAcX — Jeff Gammons (@StormVisuals) August 26, 2017

View photos (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More

A burnt out house that caught fire after Hurricane Harvey hit Corpus Christi.

View photos (MARK RALSTON via Getty Images) More