    These Photos Show The Devastation Caused By Hurricane Florence

    Lee Moran

    The destruction caused by Hurricane Florence on the Carolinas is laid bare in these heartbreaking photos.

    Multiple people have died as a result of the 400-mile-wide Florence, which made landfall near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina on Friday morning and is now moving slowly as a downgraded tropical storm across eastern South Carolina.

    The images show uprooted trees crashed onto homes, vehicles submerged under feet of floodwater, destroyed gas stations, boats marooned inland and rescue teams attending them.

    Check back for the latest images of the storm:

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    Part of a dock remains inside of a house as people clean their properties after the pass of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina.

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    A man removes debris and items from a house in New Bern.

    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    A damaged gas station is reflected in a puddle in Wilmington, North Carolina.

    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Vehicles wait to refuel at a Costco Wholesale Corp. gas station in Wilmington.

    (Mark Wilson via Getty Images)

    A car drives down a flooded road in Leland, North Carolina.

    (Randall Hill / Reuters)

    After just rebuilding her home from the floods of 2016, Willie Allen watches the water rise from her porch in Lumberton, North Carolina.

    (SIPA USA/PA Images)

    Doug Erickson begins the task of cleaning the large fallen pecan tree in front of the CW Worth House in Wilmington.

    (Mark Wilson via Getty Images)

    A local business is flooded in Wilmington.

    (Jason Miczek / Reuters)

    Letisha Barton asks Coast Guard Officer David Kelley about her home in the flood waters in Lumberton.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    Obrad Gavrilovic peers out the window of his flooded home while considering whether to leave with his wife and pets, as waters rise in Bolivia, North Carolina.

    (Randall Hill / Reuters)

    Susan Hedgpeth hugs her dog Cooper, as they go to higher ground via the United States Coast Guard in Lumberton.

    (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images)

    A cross is seen in flood water at a cemetery in Grifton, North Carolina.

    (ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images)

    Flooding is seen near Interstate Highway 95 in Lumberton.

    (ALEX EDELMAN via Getty Images)

    More flooding near Interstate Highway 95 in Lumberton.

    (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

    The courtyard at Queen's Point condos is filled with residents' belongings after the storm in New Bern.

    (Mark Wilson via Getty Images)

    Mike Pollack searches for a drain in the yard of his flooded waterfront home in Wilmington.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    A destroyed wall in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church's steeple lies on the ground next to the church in Winnabow, North Carolina.

    (ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS via Getty Images)

    Flood waters cover a golf club near Wallace, North Carolina.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    A damaged house is seen in Winnabow.

    (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A truck goes through a flooded street during the Duplin County, North Carolina.

    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    A fallen tree lies in front of a house in Wilmington.

    (The Washington Post via Getty Images)

    A downed tree rests on a building in Wilmington.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in rising floodwaters in Wilmington.

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    Boats pushed away from the dock in New Bern.

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    A downed tree rests on a house in Wilson, North Carolina.

    (NurPhoto via Getty Images)

    A car is seen in a flooded parking lot outside New Bern Mall in New Bern.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    A downed tree in Wilmington.

    (Handout . / Reuters)

    Rescue workers from New York rescue a man from flooding in River Bend, North Carolina.

    (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    Boone County Fire Rescuers check for occupants in a home surrounded by floodwaters in Bolivia.

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    A man walks through flooded streets in New Bern.

    (David Goldman/AP)

    Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach. 

    (Roselle Chen / Reuters)

    Flooded streets in Wilmington.

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    Water from the Neuse River floods houses in New Bern.

    (Gerald Herbert/AP)

    People move a wood and metal structure off a roadway after winds blew it off a sales lot in Florence, South Carolina.

    (Eduardo Munoz / Reuters)

    Water from the Neuse River floods houses in New Bern.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    A gas station with its roof blown off in Wilmington.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    Another battered gas station in Wilmington.

    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    A pedestrian passes a boarded up property display in Wilmington.

    (Chris Seward/AP)

    People survey the damage on Front Street in downtown New Bern.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    A downed power line in Wilmington.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    A street light is downed on a flooded road in Wilmington.

    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    Residents clean fallen trees in Wilmington.

    (Bloomberg via Getty Images)

    A fallen tree lies in front of a home in Wilmington.

    (Carlo Allegri / Reuters)

    A building has lost lots of windows in Wilmington.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    A destroyed bathroom seen in a home in Wilmington.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    A tree rests on a newly-constructed house in Belville, North Carolina.

    (Andrew Carter/The News Observer/AP)

    Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten "Survivor" are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight in New Bern. 

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    Leaves, branches and other debris surround and cover a sports car in Wilmington.

    (Jonathan Drake / Reuters)

    A large oak tree sits on houses in Wilmington.

    (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

    Homes are flooded in New Bern.

    (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

    Volunteers from across North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes in New Bern.

    (Chip Somodevilla via Getty Images)

    Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge flooded the Neuse River in New Bern.

    (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A damaged store in New Bern.

    (Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

    A collapsed tree in New Bern.

    (Joe Raedle via Getty Images)

    Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters in Southport, North Carolina. 

    This story has been updated.

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.