These Photos Show The Devastation Caused By Hurricane Florence

The destruction caused by Hurricane Florence on the Carolinas is laid bare in these heartbreaking photos.
Multiple people have died as a result of the 400-mile-wide Florence, which made landfall near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina on Friday morning and is now moving slowly as a downgraded tropical storm across eastern South Carolina.
The images show uprooted trees crashed onto homes, vehicles submerged under feet of floodwater, destroyed gas stations, boats marooned inland and rescue teams attending them.
Check back for the latest images of the storm:
Part of a dock remains inside of a house as people clean their properties after the pass of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina.
A man removes debris and items from a house in New Bern.
A damaged gas station is reflected in a puddle in Wilmington, North Carolina.
Vehicles wait to refuel at a Costco Wholesale Corp. gas station in Wilmington.
A car drives down a flooded road in Leland, North Carolina.
After just rebuilding her home from the floods of 2016, Willie Allen watches the water rise from her porch in Lumberton, North Carolina.
Doug Erickson begins the task of cleaning the large fallen pecan tree in front of the CW Worth House in Wilmington.
A local business is flooded in Wilmington.
Letisha Barton asks Coast Guard Officer David Kelley about her home in the flood waters in Lumberton.
Obrad Gavrilovic peers out the window of his flooded home while considering whether to leave with his wife and pets, as waters rise in Bolivia, North Carolina.
Susan Hedgpeth hugs her dog Cooper, as they go to higher ground via the United States Coast Guard in Lumberton.
A cross is seen in flood water at a cemetery in Grifton, North Carolina.
Flooding is seen near Interstate Highway 95 in Lumberton.
More flooding near Interstate Highway 95 in Lumberton.
The courtyard at Queen's Point condos is filled with residents' belongings after the storm in New Bern.
Mike Pollack searches for a drain in the yard of his flooded waterfront home in Wilmington.
A destroyed wall in Carolina Beach, North Carolina.
Bethlehem Missionary Baptist Church's steeple lies on the ground next to the church in Winnabow, North Carolina.
Flood waters cover a golf club near Wallace, North Carolina.
A damaged house is seen in Winnabow.
A truck goes through a flooded street during the Duplin County, North Carolina.
A fallen tree lies in front of a house in Wilmington.
A downed tree rests on a building in Wilmington.
An abandoned car's hazard lights continue to flash as it sits submerged in rising floodwaters in Wilmington.
Boats pushed away from the dock in New Bern.
A downed tree rests on a house in Wilson, North Carolina.
A car is seen in a flooded parking lot outside New Bern Mall in New Bern.
A downed tree in Wilmington.
Rescue workers from New York rescue a man from flooding in River Bend, North Carolina.
Boone County Fire Rescuers check for occupants in a home surrounded by floodwaters in Bolivia.
A man walks through flooded streets in New Bern.
Russ Lewis covers his eyes from a gust of wind and a blast of sand as Hurricane Florence approaches Myrtle Beach.
Flooded streets in Wilmington.
Water from the Neuse River floods houses in New Bern.
People move a wood and metal structure off a roadway after winds blew it off a sales lot in Florence, South Carolina.
Water from the Neuse River floods houses in New Bern.
A gas station with its roof blown off in Wilmington.
Another battered gas station in Wilmington.
A pedestrian passes a boarded up property display in Wilmington.
People survey the damage on Front Street in downtown New Bern.
A downed power line in Wilmington.
A street light is downed on a flooded road in Wilmington.
Residents clean fallen trees in Wilmington.
A fallen tree lies in front of a home in Wilmington.
A building has lost lots of windows in Wilmington.
A destroyed bathroom seen in a home in Wilmington.
A tree rests on a newly-constructed house in Belville, North Carolina.
Robert Simmons Jr. and his kitten "Survivor" are rescued from floodwaters after Hurricane Florence dumped several inches of rain in the area overnight in New Bern.
Leaves, branches and other debris surround and cover a sports car in Wilmington.
A large oak tree sits on houses in Wilmington.
Homes are flooded in New Bern.
Volunteers from across North Carolina help rescue residents and their pets from their flooded homes in New Bern.
Neighborhoods are flooded after the storm surge flooded the Neuse River in New Bern.
A damaged store in New Bern.
A collapsed tree in New Bern.
Kim Adams makes her way to her home that is surrounded by flood waters in Southport, North Carolina.
