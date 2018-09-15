These Photos Show The Devastation Caused By Hurricane Florence

The destruction caused by Hurricane Florence on the Carolinas is laid bare in these heartbreaking photos.

Multiple people have died as a result of the 400-mile-wide Florence, which made landfall near Wrightsville Beach in North Carolina on Friday morning and is now moving slowly as a downgraded tropical storm across eastern South Carolina.

The images show uprooted trees crashed onto homes, vehicles submerged under feet of floodwater, destroyed gas stations, boats marooned inland and rescue teams attending them.

Check back for the latest images of the storm:

Part of a dock remains inside of a house as people clean their properties after the pass of Hurricane Florence in New Bern, North Carolina.

A man removes debris and items from a house in New Bern.

A damaged gas station is reflected in a puddle in Wilmington, North Carolina.

