Photos Show Destruction And Scramble For Survivors After Deadly Mexico Earthquake

Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after another powerful quake in the country killed at least 217 people.

Dramatic video footage featured on Mexican television showed downed power lines, and buildings collapsing into the streets. At least 20 children were killed and dozens more were missing after a primary school was destroyed.

The disaster struck exactly 32 years after a devastating 8.0 magnitude earthquake killed as many as 10,000 people in the Mexico City area. It came just hours after Mexicans across the country took part in earthquake drills to mark the anniversary, according to Reuters.

The following photos show some of the destruction caused by Tuesday's quake.

Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris.

Rescuers searching for survivors buried under the rubble ask for silence to help locate those who may be trapped.

Rescuers and residents assist an injured victim amid the ruins of a building that was knocked down.

