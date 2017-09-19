    Photos Show Destruction And Scramble For Survivors After Deadly Mexico Earthquake

    Chris McGonigal
    Search and rescue operations are carried out at the site of a collapsed building after an earthquake in Condesa, Mexico City, Mexico. 

    A 7.1 magnitude earthquake shook the central Mexican state of Puebla on Tuesday afternoon, less than two weeks after another powerful quake in the country killed at least 217 people. 

    Dramatic video footage featured on Mexican television showed downed power lines, and buildings collapsing into the streets. At least 20 children were killed and dozens more were missing after a primary school was destroyed.

    The disaster struck exactly 32 years after a devastating 8.0 magnitude earthquake killed as many as 10,000 people in the Mexico City area. It came just hours after Mexicans across the country took part in earthquake drills to mark the anniversary, according to Reuters.

    The following photos show some of the destruction caused by Tuesday’s quake. Read more here.

    (YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images)

    Rescuers, firefighters, policemen, soldiers and volunteers remove rubble and debris.

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)

    Rescuers searching for survivors buried under the rubble ask for silence to help locate those who may be trapped.

    (LatinContent via Getty Images)

    Rescuers and residents assist an injured victim amid the ruins of a building that was knocked down. 

    (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

    A woman reacts after she and others were rescued. 

    (Henry Romero / Reuters)

    Workers walk past a collapsed building. 

    (Henry Romero / Reuters)

    Debris is pictured at the site of a collapsed building. 

    (MARIO VAZQUEZ via Getty Images)

    Rescuers look for survivors in a multistory building.

    (MARIO VAZQUEZ via Getty Images)

    Rescuers searched into the night for survivors. 

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)

    Volunteers use shovels to remove debris and search for survivors. 

    (ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images)

    A man stands next to a car crushed by debris from a damaged building after a quake rattled Mexico City on Tuesday.

    (ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images)

    People remove debris of a collapsed building.

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)

    A powerful earthquake shook Mexico City on Tuesday, causing panic among the megalopolis' 20 million inhabitants on the 32nd anniversary of a devastating 1985 quake. 

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)

    A woman reacts as a real quake rattles Mexico City on Tuesday as an earthquake drill was being held in the capital.

    (YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images)

    Exterior walls on a building crumbled during the earthquake.

    (ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images)

    People remove debris of a damaged building.

    (ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images)

    A woman carrying her baby rushes through the street.

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)

    People look through the debris of a building.

    (OMAR TORRES via Getty Images)

    People search through debris. 

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)

    Police officers cordon the area off after a building collapsed. 

    (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

    An awning collapsed onto parked cars. 

    (RONALDO SCHEMIDT via Getty Images)
    (Claudia Daut / Reuters)

    A building collapsed onto a car during the earthquake. 

    (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)
    (ALFREDO ESTRELLA via Getty Images)

    A car is crushed by debris from a damaged building.

    (Carlos Jasso / Reuters)

    An injured woman is treated after the earthquake. 

    (YURI CORTEZ via Getty Images)

    A rescuer pulls a dog out of the rubble during the search for survivors in Mexico City on September 20, 2017. 

    • This article originally appeared on HuffPost.