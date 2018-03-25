These Photos Show How Big the March For Our Lives Crowds Were Across The Country

Hundreds of thousands of people showed up to participate in the March For Our Lives rallies that took place all across the country on Saturday.
The student-led protests, which were started by the survivors of the Parkland, Fla. school shooting, called for stronger gun control laws and aimed to pressure lawmakers into enact real legislative change surrounding gun reform. The rallies drew huge crowds, with some estimates for the crowd size at the main march in Washington, D.C. as high as 800,000. The marches also garnered vocal support from celebrities and politicians alike, with many publicly donating to the March For Our lives GoFundMe campaign, which has raised almost $3.5 million so far. More than 830 demonstrations took place across the globe this weekend, according to Getty Images.
Here are some images that show how big some of the marches were from Boston to Seattle.
Chicago
Los Angeles
Turn up #LosAngeles #MarchForOurLives ?????????? pic.twitter.com/5ZxU1PcEpO— Nicholas Bianchi (@nbianchi) March 24, 2018
Boston
Boston is shut down for March For Our Lives. pic.twitter.com/TEuHcYE5dY— Only In Boston (@OnlyInBOS) March 24, 2018
Philadelphia
#Philadelphia hits the street. March for our lives 2018. Philly supporting the next generation of leaders. @MSNBC @realDonaldTrump @GOP @NRA . As the kids say "time's up". "Get your resumes ready" pic.twitter.com/KwDeM3jyyZ— ms. web (@Ihaveanopinion) March 24, 2018
Austin
Seattle
SEATTLE - crowd gathered at Cal Anderson Park for “March for Our Lives” @KIRO7Seattle pic.twitter.com/4UJioFtVmD— Rob Munoz (@RobKIRO7) March 24, 2018
Atlanta
Washington, D.C.
An impressive crowd gathered today in DC for the #MarchForOurLives rally pic.twitter.com/hiPRYcb7OJ— DigitalGlobe (@DigitalGlobe) March 24, 2018