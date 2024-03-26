Photos Show Baltimore Bridge Partially Submerged After Collapse

Photos posted by the Baltimore City Fire Department (BCFD) show severe damage to the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore’s Outer Harbor after it collapsed in the early hours of Tuesday, March 26, following a cargo ship collision.

“Devastating news out of Baltimore early this morning,” BCFD wrote. “Crews were dispatched for rescue efforts, but the number of casualties is unknown at this time. Such a tragedy for our city and our people. Our condolences to the families of the lost. As always, please drive carefully as you make your way to work this morning, and give your loved ones an extra squeeze on your way out the door,” they wrote.

The bridge collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship just before 1:30 am local time on March 26, sending vehicles into the water and prompting a large emergency response.

Maryland Gov Larry Hogan thanked first responders and rescue teams. Credit: BCFD via Storyful

