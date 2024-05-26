Photos show aftermath of Saturday’s storm in Wichita

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Several KSN viewers sent in photos of the aftermath of Saturday’s storm in Wichita.

Many trees split or had damage to their limbs, which fell and caused even further damage.

Matt Kiser sent in photos of a tree that split down the middle and fell on a fence near North Maize Road and West 13th Street North.

(Courtesy: Matt Kiser)

(Courtesy: Matt Kiser)

(Courtesy: Matt Kiser)

(Courtesy: Matt Kiser)

Lina Rattana, who lives near East Lincoln Street and South Hillside Street, had a tree fall on the roof of her house. It caused a crack in her ceiling, which led to water damage.

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

(Courtesy: Lina Rattana)

Storm Track 3 Forecast: A few showers today, sunny and warm Memorial Da

Dallas Pauda shared photos of her mother’s car that was crushed by a fallen tree near West 61st Street North and North Seneca Street.

(Courtesy: Dallas Pauda)

(Courtesy: Dallas Pauda)

(Courtesy: Dallas Pauda)

A tree limb fell on a power line on West 14th Street North between North Woodrow Avenue and Coolidge Street.

Although Evergy states crews have restored over 50% of their customers impacted by the severe weather, they still have hundreds of customers without power in Wichita and even more throughout south-central Kansas. Click here for the latest outage update.

The City of Wichita wants to remind residents and business owners that they are responsible for the removal and disposal of any downed limbs and branches on their properties.

“The City of Wichita has an on-call crew assisting with branches in the streets where needed,” said the City of Wichita. “If downed trees or limbs are blocking a public right-of-way, residents may call 268-4003 between the hours of 7 am and 3:30 p.m. or 911 who will direct reports to the park and Recreation Forestry Department.”

How do I submit photos/videos?

To submit your photos/videos, send them in an email to connect3news@ksn.com, along with where they were taken, the date they were taken, and your name.

Terms: If we decide that we would like to use your photo, you will receive a permission form from KSN to confirm that you acknowledge that you are the copyright holder and are over 13 years of age. You also give KSN/Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. full ownership of the information, images, videos and any other files submitted for use on our platforms.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KSN-TV.