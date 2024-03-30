Photos: See sandhill crane chicks learn to hunt for food with their parents in Sarasota

When it comes to snowbirds, Sandhill Cranes are some of Sarasota’s VIPs — or, B's.

Though around 4,000 Sandhill Cranes reside in Florida year-round, most of the spring population are migrants. Around 25,000 of the colorful birds — distinguishable by the patch of red decorating their heads — nest in the Great Lakes region and flock to Florida each year to escape harsh winters. Sound familiar?

The birds are abundant nationally, but in Florida the species is considered threatened. Habitat loss and overhunting during the 20th century diminished the local population, and the birds are now protected by the U.S. Migratory Bird Treaty Act.

Sandhill Cranes mate for life and usually lay two eggs, according to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission. They typically travel in pairs, and the young stick by their parents for nine to 10 months. They’re omnivores that feast on seeds, berries, insects and earthworms, and the older ones will go for small birds, snakes, lizards and frogs.

It looks like these cranes, shown foraging near the Sarasota Square Mall, were probably on a family picnic (though, someone should tell them the food court is closed).

