Photos: See funeral procession for slain Independence police officer Cody Allen

Independence police officer Cody Allen was memorialized during a public funeral Friday at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. Allen along with Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack were shot and killed last week when they attempted to serve an eviction notice.

Law enforcement personnel from local agencies and around the region showed up in force to send a fellow officer off with a ceremony full of salutes and law enforcement traditions.

After a nearly two hour memorial service at the auditorium, Allen’s casket was escorted by a procession of motorcycles and other law enforcement vehicles to Odessa Cemetery where graveside services featured a police honor guard.

Mack will be remembered during a ceremony Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City.

Here are photos from Friday’s funeral procession in Independence.

Law enforcement officers salute the casket of Independence police officer Cody Allen on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Independence. Allen was fatally shot during an eviction in northeast Independence last week.

Family members and law enforcement officials enter the Community of Christ’s auditorium for the funeral of Independence police officer Cody Allen on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Independence. Allen was fatally shot during an eviction in northeast Independence last week.

Independence Police Chief Adam Dustman salutes the casket of police officer Cody Allen on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Independence. Allen was fatally shot during an eviction in northeast Independence last week.

Police motorcycles lead the funeral procession to the Odessa Cemetery for Independence police officer Cody Allen on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Independence. Allen was fatally shot during an eviction in northeast Independence last week.

The funeral procession for Independence police officer Cody Allen passes by police headquarters on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Independence. Allen was fatally shot during an eviction in northeast Independence last week.

Norvin Johnson holds a thin blue line flag while waiting for the funeral procession of Independence police officer Cody Allen on Friday, March 8, 2024, in Independence. Allen was fatally shot during an eviction in northeast Independence last week.