Photos: See funeral procession for slain Independence police officer Cody Allen
Nick Wagner
·1 min read
Independence police officer Cody Allen was memorialized during a public funeral Friday at the Community of Christ Auditorium in Independence. Allen along with Jackson County civil process server Drexel Mack were shot and killed last week when they attempted to serve an eviction notice.
Law enforcement personnel from local agencies and around the region showed up in force to send a fellow officer off with a ceremony full of salutes and law enforcement traditions.
After a nearly two hour memorial service at the auditorium, Allen’s casket was escorted by a procession of motorcycles and other law enforcement vehicles to Odessa Cemetery where graveside services featured a police honor guard.
Mack will be remembered during a ceremony Monday at the Jackson County Courthouse in downtown Kansas City.
Here are photos from Friday’s funeral procession in Independence.
