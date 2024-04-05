Photos released as new neonatal unit takes shape

Photos have been released showing work on hospital's new neonatal unit as the project "progresses at pace".

The construction of a neonatal intensive care unit at the Queen’s Medical Centre (QMC), in Nottingham, began in January.

The unit will be almost triple the size of the previous one, and includes an additional 21 neonatal cots.

Jenni Twinn, director of the maternity and neonatal programme, said: "It is exciting to see the new unit beginning to take shape."

Nottingham University Hospitals NHS trust says the new unit will be 2,000 sq m, with the number of intensive, high dependency and special care cots increasing from 17 to 38.

Work remains on track for the planned opening in December.

The trust said so far the old unit in East Block had been demolished, preparation and levelling of the floor had taken place, and partitions for the new internal walls had been put up.

The Paediatric Surgical Unit within Nottingham Children's Hospital is serving as a temporary neonatal unit while the building work is carried out.

The unit will then move back to the QMC and the neonatal unit at City Hospital will become a "local neonatal unit", where babies will stay in intensive care for up to 48 hours, before being transferred to the QMC for longer term care where needed.

Ms Twinn added it was "impressive to see the vast space the new neonatal unit will cover, and which we know will considerably improve the experience for both our staff and families on the unit".

She said: “Looking ahead, works will shortly begin on setting out the lighting and ventilation grilles for the unit.

"This will ensure appropriate ventilation in all areas and help us to provide a calming and soothing environment through a variety of lighting options, including colour and levels of brightness, in both clinical and non-clinical areas.

“We are pleased that work is progressing at pace."

Nottingham Hospitals Charity will be funding some resources for the new unit, including specialist training areas and equipment.

The charity has recently launched the next phase of its Big Appeal which aims to raise £1.5m for the children’s hospital over the next three years.

Follow BBC East Midlands on Facebook, on X, or on Instagram. Send your story ideas to eastmidsnews@bbc.co.uk or via WhatsApp on 0808 100 2210

Related links