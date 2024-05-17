PHOTOS: Rear porch of Northwest DC home partially collapses

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — DC Fire and EMS said crews responded to home where the rear porch had partially collapsed in Northwest Thursday night.

Crews received a call around 7:30 p.m. about the situation. The porch at the back of a home in the 700 block of Longfellow St. had partially collapsed.

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

(Photo courtesy of DC Fire and EMS)

DC Fire and EMS said nobody had to be displaced and no other homes were impacted.

No injuries were reported.

