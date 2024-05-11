PHOTOS: ‘Rare’ solar storm passes over Central Texas

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The northern lights were visible across Central Texas Friday evening, and KXAN viewers took to the streets to catch a glimpse of the event.

A G4 geomagnetic storm watch was issued Thursday ahead of the arrival, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called “very rare.”

Aurora Borealis in Cedar Creek | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora east of Johnson City | Credit: Susan Hill

Solar storm during flight from Austin to London | Credit: Claire McKenna

Solar storm during flight from Austin to London | Credit: Claire McKenna

Solar storm during flight from Austin to London | Credit: Claire McKenna

Aurora in Spicewood | Credit: Gina Brown

Northern Lights in Lago Vista | Credit: Jessica Hewes

Aurora and Starlink in Spicewood | Credit: Gina Brown

Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo

Solar storm in Leander | KXAN viewer photo

Solar storm in Cedar Park | KXAN viewer photo

Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer

Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer

Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer

Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer

Northern Lights in Lago Vista | Credit: Jessica Hewes

Northern Lights in Lago Vista | Credit: Jessica Hewes

Aurora in Johnson City | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora in Johnson City | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora in Johnson City | KXAN viewer photo

Aurora in Lago Vista | Credit: Emily Boswell

Aurora in Lago Vista | Credit: Emily Boswell

Aurora & Starlink in Lago Vista | Credit: Emily Boswell

