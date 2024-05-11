PHOTOS: ‘Rare’ solar storm passes over Central Texas

Julianna Russ
·1 min read

AUSTIN (KXAN) — The northern lights were visible across Central Texas Friday evening, and KXAN viewers took to the streets to catch a glimpse of the event.

A G4 geomagnetic storm watch was issued Thursday ahead of the arrival, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called “very rare.”

  • Aurora Borealis in Cedar Creek | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora east of Johnson City | Credit: Susan Hill
  • Solar storm during flight from Austin to London | Credit: Claire McKenna
  • Solar storm during flight from Austin to London | Credit: Claire McKenna
  • Solar storm during flight from Austin to London | Credit: Claire McKenna
  • Aurora in Spicewood | Credit: Gina Brown
  • Northern Lights in Lago Vista | Credit: Jessica Hewes
  • Aurora and Starlink in Spicewood | Credit: Gina Brown
  • Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora in San Marcos | KXAN viewer photo
  • Solar storm in Leander | KXAN viewer photo
  • Solar storm in Cedar Park | KXAN viewer photo
  • Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer
  • Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer
  • Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer
  • Solar storm in Liberty Hill | Credit: Johnette Benzer
  • Northern Lights in Lago Vista | Credit: Jessica Hewes
  • Northern Lights in Lago Vista | Credit: Jessica Hewes
  • Aurora in Johnson City | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora in Johnson City | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora in Johnson City | KXAN viewer photo
  • Aurora in Lago Vista | Credit: Emily Boswell
  • Aurora in Lago Vista | Credit: Emily Boswell
  • Aurora & Starlink in Lago Vista | Credit: Emily Boswell
This story came from a ReportIt story tip. Send your own story ideas to Reportit@kxan.com or through KXAN’s contact page.

