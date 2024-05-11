PHOTOS: ‘Rare’ solar storm passes over Central Texas
AUSTIN (KXAN) — The northern lights were visible across Central Texas Friday evening, and KXAN viewers took to the streets to catch a glimpse of the event.
A G4 geomagnetic storm watch was issued Thursday ahead of the arrival, which the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration called “very rare.”
