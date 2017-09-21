Photos from Puerto Rico reveal the devastating power of Hurricane Maria

This year has been a historic one for hurricanes, with major storm after major storm churning through the Atlantic. Hurricanes Harvey, Irma, Jose, and Maria all reached "major hurricane" (Category 3 or above) status as they spun through those warm waters.

And as these storms have lashed not only the U.S. mainland but many of the smaller islands that populate the Caribbean and the Atlantic, we've been reminded of what a devastating and destructive force nature can be.

Puerto Rico is no different. The small island of 3.4 million people was still cleaning up from being side-swiped by Irma when Maria slammed into it on Tuesday, engulfing nearly the entire island with hurricane-force winds.

Now the clean up begins anew and we're reminded once more of the raw power of these storms, of he widespread damage they can cause.

An image acquired by the GOES-13 satellite at 1:15 pm local time of Hurricanes Maria in the Caribbean (bottom) and Jose (L, top) in the North Atlantic Ocean.

Image: NASA Earth Observatory HANDOUT/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock

Hurricane Maria Landfalls in Puerto Rico San Juan September 20, 2017.

Image: Dennis M. Rivera Pichardo for The Washington Post via Getty Images

A picture shows rocks swept by strong waves onto a road in Le Carbet, on the French Caribbean island of Martinique, after it was hit by Hurricane Maria, on September 19, 2017.

Image: LIONEL CHAMOISEAU/AFP/Getty Images

A parking lot is flooded near Roberto Clemente Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on September 20, 2017, during Hurricane Maria.