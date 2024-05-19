PHOTOS: Pickup truck driver wanted in fatal Hillsboro hit-run

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Police are searching for the driver of a pickup truck after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Hillsboro late Thursday night.

The original incident occurred when officers responded to the area of Southeast Tualatin Valley Highway and Southeast Minter Bridge Road on reports that the pedestrian had been hit by a vehicle.

On arrival, officers said the driver had already fled the scene and the pedestrian had died from their injuries.

Although investigators say they are working on possible leads, they are asking the public’s help for any information leading to an arrest.

As a result, they have released the latest images capturing the dark-colored pickup driving away from the area.

Police are searching for the driver of a dark pickup truck after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Hillsboro on May 16, 2024. (Courtesy: Hillsboro Police Dept.)

If anyone has information on the owner of the truck or its location, they are encouraged to contact police.

