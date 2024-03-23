PHOTOS: Palm Harbor fire rapidly spreads to third floor, attic

PALM HARBOR, Fla. (WFLA) — A fire that broke out in a Palm Harbor apartment reached the third floor and attic, according to Palm Harbor Fire Rescue.

On Saturday, officials responded to 3311 Haviland Court for a fire on the first floor of an apartment.

However, that fire quickly spread, reaching the third-floor units and into the attic.

Credit: Orion Erickson

Officials successfully extinguished the fire, but the building had heavy fire damage.

Thankfully, there were no victims.

