Photos: Northern lights seen across Missouri, Kansas

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — People across the Kansas City viewing area had their eyes on the skies Friday night, and it was well worth it as many were able to see the phenomenon known as the northern lights.

Many viewers across the metro sent FOX4 their photos Friday night of what they saw.

Can’t see the northern lights? Try using your phone camera

A view of the northern lights in Norborne, Missouri. Courtesy: Sadie Benefiel

A view of the northern lights in Norborne, Missouri. Courtesy: Sadie Benefiel

A view of the northern lights in Norborne, Missouri. Courtesy: Sadie Benefiel

View of the northern lights in Green Ridge, Missouri. Courtesy: Chelsea Haslag

View of the northern lights from Osawatomie, Kansas. Courtesy: Mitchell Joles

View of the northern lights from Osawatomie, Kansas. Courtesy: Mitchell Joles

View of the northern lights from Osawatomie, Kansas. Courtesy: Mitchell Joles

View of the northern lights from Holt, Missouri. Courtesy: Mike Holsted

View of the northern lights from Holt, Missouri. Courtesy: Mike Holsted

View of the northern lights from Holt, Missouri. Courtesy: Mike Holsted

View of the northern lights from Holt, Missouri. Courtesy: Mike Holsted

View of the northern lights from Holt, Missouri. Courtesy: Mike Holsted

View of the northern lights from Independence, Missouri. Courtesy: Breanne Taula

View of the northern lights from Albany, Missouri. Courtesy: Brooklyn Richardson

View of the northern lights from De Soto, Kansas. Courtesy: Lauren Zitlow

View of the northern lights from Odessa, Missouri. Courtesy: Alyssa Coyazo

View of the northern lights from Odessa, Missouri. Courtesy: Alyssa Coyazo

View of the northern lights from Odessa, Missouri. Courtesy: Alyssa Coyazo

View of the northern lights from Knob Knoster, Missouri. Courtesy: Brianna Lamb

View of the northern lights from Knob Knoster, Missouri. Courtesy: Brianna Lamb

View of the northern lights from Knob Knoster, Missouri. Courtesy: Brianna Lamb

View of the northern lights from Hillsdale, Kansas. Courtesy: Sarah Haley

View of the northern lights from Hillsdale, Kansas. Courtesy: Sarah Haley

View of the northern lights from Hillsdale, Kansas. Courtesy: Sarah Haley

The NOAA Space Weather Prediction Center issued a rare Geomagnetic Storm Watch for Friday and Saturday, a sign that the United States could see the Northern Lights in several spots.

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, occur when particles from a solar flare collide with molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere. The stunning show is best seen in places with very little light pollution.

According to the NOAA, an Earth-directed coronal mass ejection sparks a moderate geomagnetic storm. Numerous solar flares and coronal mass ejections are capable of sending plumes of solar radiation toward Earth, which can trigger the Northern Lights.

FOX4 Newsletters: Sign up for daily forecasts and Joe’s Weather Blog in your inbox

The NOAA reports that northern parts of Missouri and Kansas are on the projected view line of Northern Lights activity Friday evening and just south of the projected view line Saturday evening.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.