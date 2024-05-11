Photos: Northern lights seen across Missouri, Kansas

The Northern Lights, also known as the Aurora Borealis, occur when particles from a solar flare collide with molecules in the Earth’s atmosphere. The stunning show is best seen in places with very little light pollution.
According to the NOAA, an Earth-directed coronal mass ejection sparks a moderate geomagnetic storm. Numerous solar flares and coronal mass ejections are capable of sending plumes of solar radiation toward Earth, which can trigger the Northern Lights.
Around 550 employees across autonomous vehicle company Motional have been laid off, according to information taken from WARN notice filings and sources at the company. Earlier this week, TechCrunch reported that Motional is pausing commercial operations and delaying plans to launch a robotaxi service with its next-gen Hyundai Ioniq 5 robotaxis until 2026 as it undergoes restructuring. An employee at Motional who spoke to TechCrunch on the condition of anonymity said every team has been affected, with high-level departures including the company’s chief operating officer, Abe Ghabra.
OpenAI has a livestreamed announcement planned for 10 a.m. PT on Monday — but it's trying to keep expectations under control. Altman’s wording was presumably alluding to a Reuters report published earlier this week, suggesting that OpenAI plans to announce an AI-powered search product on Monday — stealing some thunder from the Google I/O developer conference, which starts Tuesday. The report also said the announcement date “is subject to change.”
Climate protestors in Germany reportedly broke through police barricades on Friday, amid clashes between activists and law enforcement. The protestors either made it onto (according to protestors) or near (according to local police) the grounds of a Tesla gigafactory in Grünheide, Germany, near Berlin.
If the Warriors wish to build the best possible team around Curry during his final years, they will need to consider the possibility of trading Jonathan Kuminga and Brandin Podziemski, who should each fetch a significant trade return.