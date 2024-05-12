PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen across East Texas amid geomagnetic storm
TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many people across East Texas have reported seeing the Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, in the night sky as the Earth gets hit by an intense geomagnetic storm from the Sun.
Views of the northern lights from around the US
KETK has compiled the following photos of the Northern Lights from across East Texas:
This isn’t East Texas’ first astronomically rare sight this year, check out KETK’s coverage of the 2024 Solar Eclipse to see our coverage of that stunning event.
