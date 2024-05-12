PHOTOS: Northern Lights seen across East Texas amid geomagnetic storm

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Many people across East Texas have reported seeing the Northern Lights, also known as aurora borealis, in the night sky as the Earth gets hit by an intense geomagnetic storm from the Sun.

KETK has compiled the following photos of the Northern Lights from across East Texas:

The Northern Lights in Lindale. Photo courtesy of Carly DeArmond.

The Northern Lights in Hawkins. Photo courtesy of Hanna Jenkins.

The Northern Lights in Noonday. Photo courtesy of John Hammond.

The Northern Lights at Sweet Promise Farm near Lindale and Tyler. Photo courtesy of Joe Pettty of Sweet Promise Farm.

The Northern Lights in Lindale. Photo courtesy of Bunni McKinney.

This isn’t East Texas’ first astronomically rare sight this year, check out KETK’s coverage of the 2024 Solar Eclipse to see our coverage of that stunning event.

