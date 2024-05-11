PHOTOS: Northern Lights dazzle Pacific Northwest

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Thanks to a severe geomagnetic storm, the Pacific Northwest and much of the United States were able to see Northern Lights late Friday night and very early Saturday morning.

From Council Crest to Mount Hood Meadows, there were even those lucky enough to catch a glimpse of the strongest auroras in locations throughout Oregon and Washington.

The Northern Lights from Council Crest in Portland, Oregon on May 11, 2024. (KOIN)

The Northern Lights from Council Crest in Portland, Oregon on May 11, 2024. (KOIN)

The Northern Lights from Council Crest in Portland, Oregon on May 11, 2024. (KOIN)

The Northern Lights from Council Crest in Portland, Oregon on May 11, 2024. (KOIN)

The Northern Lights from Council Crest in Portland, Oregon on May 11, 2024. (KOIN)

If you have pics of your Northern Lights viewing, send them to us!

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.