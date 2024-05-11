PHOTOS: Northern Lights in Colorado

(SOUTHERN COLORADO) — Due to a geomagnetic storm interacting with the earth’s magnetic field, some lucky Coloradans got a rare glimpse at the Aurora Borealis on Friday, May 10.

Colorado might be able to see the Northern Lights Friday

If you missed out because of cloud cover, take a peek at some of these images from the FOX21 Storm Team and our viewers:

Courtesy: FOX21 News viewer Mandy Campbell

Courtesy: FOX21 News Viewer Donna

Courtesy: FOX21 News Storm Team Meteorologist Ryan Matoush

Share your photos with us! Submit through the FOX21 Weather App, or email News@FOX21News.com.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX21 News Colorado.