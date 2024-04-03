Photos: NC State basketball teams depart for men’s and women’s Final Fours

A dead car battery is one of those issues that nearly every driver has to face from time to time. Nowadays, it's even easier than ever thanks to portable jump starters like this one from Nexpow. A portable jump starter doesn't require you to flag down a second vehicle to borrow some charge from since it stores electricity in a convenient little box that fits in your trunk.
To give AI-focused women academics and others their well-deserved -- and overdue -- time in the spotlight, TechCrunch is launching a series of interviews focusing on remarkable women who’ve contributed to the AI revolution. Kathi Vidal is an American intellectual property lawyer and former engineer who serves as Director of the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). Vidal began her career as an engineer for General Electric and Lockheed Martin, working in the areas of AI, software engineering and circuitry.