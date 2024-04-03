Photos: NC State basketball teams depart for men’s and women’s Final Fours

NC State Wolfpack fans gathered on campus Tuesday and Wednesday to send of the women’s and men’s basketball teams for their appearances in the NCAA Tournament Final Fours.

Loud crowds of fans gathered outside of both Reynolds Coliseum for the women and the Dail Basketball Center for the men for high fives and cheers.

Follow our Final Four coverage of both teams at newsobserver.com.

NC State’s Saniya Rivers is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday.

NC State’s women’s head basketball coach Wes Moore is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday.

NC State’s Aziaha James is greeted by fans on Tuesday, April 2, 2024 while boarding a bus outside Reynolds Coliseum bound for the Final Four game on Friday.

NC.State fans cheer as a bus carrying the men’s basketball team departs campus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. The team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983.

NC.State’s Casey Morsell is greeted by fans as the men’s basketball team departs on a bus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NC State’s men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983.

NC.State’s Jayden Taylor is greeted by fans as the men’s basketball team departs on a bus Wednesday, April 3, 2024. NC State’s men’s basketball team is headed to the Final Four for the first time since 1983.

