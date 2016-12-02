In photos: Nat Geo Traveller UK destinations 2017

Experts at National Geographic Traveller UK have compiled their list of the best destinations to visit in 2017, a selection meant to represent places that are timely and relevant for savvy globetrotters next year."From Ireland's forgotten county to the high temple of US hipsterism, from South America's hottest foodie city to Germany's art scene, we've selected the world's best places to see and be seen in the coming year," said editor Pat Riddell in a statement.

Here are the top 10 destinations on Nat Geo Traveller UK's ‘Cool List' 2017.