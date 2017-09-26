In photos: The most popular destinations for internationa travel in 2016 and 2017
The annual Mastercard Destination Cities Index has been released, revealing the world's most popular destinations for international travel. The list is based on visitor volume for 2016, and also provides a growth forecast in 2017. At the top of the leaderboard, Bangkok received 19.41 million visitors in 2016, and is expected to receive 20.19 million by year's end. Take a look at the most popular cities for international, overnight visits around the world.
