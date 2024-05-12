PHOTOS: More Northern Lights glow over Central Illinois on Saturday

Simmy Wood
·1 min read

CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday brought a brilliant display of the Northern Lights across Central Illinois as a G5 Geomagnetic Storm impacted Earth for the first time since 2003. Saturday night brought even more stunning sightings.

Ahead of a possible third round on Sunday night, we’re sharing some viewer photos of Saturday’s stellar event.

Northern lights: What causes the colors that we see — and don’t see?

This page will be updated as more photos come in. Feel free to send your Saturday pictures — including where they were taken — to news@wcia.com for a chance to have them featured here!

Joann Wade, Willow Hill
Nikki Hughes, Lexington
Chris Dare
Kelly Sigler, Danville
Anthony Pearsall, Lovington/Arthur
Rob Thurman, Champaign
Dakota Schroeder, Watseka
Rick Wagle, Jamaica
Kristin Maxwell, LeRoy
Missy Sandefur Buhr, Gifford
Tony Kortas, Danville
Tania Swigart, Sandwich
Madalyn Draper, Springfield
Ryan Reiss, Bluff Springs
