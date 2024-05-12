PHOTOS: More Northern Lights glow over Central Illinois on Saturday
CENTRAL ILLINOIS (WCIA) — Friday brought a brilliant display of the Northern Lights across Central Illinois as a G5 Geomagnetic Storm impacted Earth for the first time since 2003. Saturday night brought even more stunning sightings.
Ahead of a possible third round on Sunday night, we’re sharing some viewer photos of Saturday’s stellar event.
This page will be updated as more photos come in. Feel free to send your Saturday pictures — including where they were taken — to news@wcia.com for a chance to have them featured here!
