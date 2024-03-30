Photos of the month: Flying through March

Mar. 30—A few historic moments caught Bemidji's attention this month.

The Bemidji State men's hockey team raised the MacNaughton Cup for the first time since 2017, Bemidjians experienced 60-degree weather before being hit with the biggest snowstorm of the season, Bemidji educators marked nearly nine months of working without a teaching contract and Leech Lake celebrated its annual State of the Band event.

As winter comes, goes and comes right back, here are a few highlights Pioneer photographers Annalise Braught and Madelyn Haasken captured along the way.