Photos: Moments from 2024 Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day parade

CLEVELAND (WJW) — For well over a century — dating back to 1842 — Cleveland’s St. Patrick’s Day parade has showcased Irish culture. And this Sunday’s event was no different.

Despite some seasonal Northeast Ohio weather (sunny and then snowy and then sunny again), thousands of people could not be deterred from converging on downtown Cleveland decked out in green.

“Everyone gets together and they’re happy for happiness and all the struggles that everyone has gone through,” parade-goer Thomas Shannon told FOX 8 of the event.

The event kicked off just after 2 p.m., rolling down Superior Avenue.

On display as ever was a bevy of colorful floats, various first responders, marching bands and even traditional Irish dancers.

See photos from the event below:

