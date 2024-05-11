PHOTOS: New Mexicans snap pictures of aurora borealis
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents all over the state saw something special Friday night: the northern lights.
For hundreds of years, the display known as “aurora borealis” has been taking place near Earth’s poles. The sun’s activity has a direct impact on when the northern lights appear.
On Friday night, many Americans could witness the lights for themselves, including New Mexicans. See viewer-submitted photos below.
Will Americans see the northern lights again Saturday night?
Near Silver City by Carson Klemp (@New.Michigo)
Views of the northern lights from around the US
Photos taken near Albuquerque by Molly W.
To see the forecast from NOAA, click here.
