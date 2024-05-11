PHOTOS: New Mexicans snap pictures of aurora borealis

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Residents all over the state saw something special Friday night: the northern lights.

For hundreds of years, the display known as “aurora borealis” has been taking place near Earth’s poles. The sun’s activity has a direct impact on when the northern lights appear.

On Friday night, many Americans could witness the lights for themselves, including New Mexicans. See viewer-submitted photos below.

Continental Divide and I-40 by Eric J.

Near Twin Lakes by Ash B.

Near Tohatchi by Ash B.

Near Silver City by Carson Klemp (@New.Michigo)

Sky near Dulce, New Mexico by Josue A.

Picture taken near Edgewood by Richard A.

Photo by Dwight Zier

Near Pojoaque by Dwight Zier (@losvagabonder)

Views of the northern lights from around the US

Photos taken near Albuquerque by Molly W.

To see the forecast from NOAA, click here.

