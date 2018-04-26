Photos Of Meghan Markle's Style Transformation Since Her Royal Engagement

Meghan Markle may not be an official member of the royal family yet, but her wardrobe is definitely fit for a duchess.

Since her engagement to Prince Harry at the end of 2017, the 36-year-old has embraced the hallmarks of royal style, such as fascinators, well-tailored coats and classically feminine silhouettes. (Perhaps she’s even taken some style tips from the Duchess of Cambridge. Maybe one day they’ll even share clothes.) The former “Suits” star has also shown us she’s not afraid to break convention every once in a while. Remember the sleek pantsuit she wore for her first royal evening outing?

On May 19, Markle will marry Prince Harry in what will surely be the wedding event of the year. If her style choices between November and now are any indication, the former actress will fit right in with the Windsors.

Take a look for yourself:

November 2017

During an official photo session to announce their engagement on Nov. 27 in London.

December 2017

At a Terrence Higgins Trust World AIDS Day charity fair at Nottingham Contemporary on Dec. 1, in Nottingham, England.

December 2017

At Christmas Day church service at Church of St. Mary Magdalene in King's Lynn, England.

January 2018

