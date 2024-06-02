PHOTOS: Man’s necklace stops bullet that could have killed him, police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (WJW) — Police in Colorado recently shared photos of a potentially life-saving necklace.

A silver-color chain necklace was exactly in the right place at the right time when a man was shot at during an altercation earlier this week.

“We’d say he really dodged a bullet– but in reality, he LODGED a bullet,” the Commerce City Police Department said in a Facebook post.

Photo courtesy Commerce City Police Department/Facebook

Photo courtesy Commerce City Police Department/Facebook

Police said the necklace “is likely the only reason the victim of a shooting we responded to yesterday is still alive.”

A .22 caliber bullet reportedly only caused a puncture wound rather than something worse, thanks to the necklace.

The suspect in the shooting has been arrested, police said, and is now facing attempted homicide charges.

Police said they weren’t clear on what kind of metal the necklace was but that they didn’t think it was 100% silver, which is quite soft.

