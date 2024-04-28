Photos: Lightning, rain and snow across Denver metro during late April storm

DENVER (KDVR) — A spring storm brought thunder, lightning, hail, snow and rain to the Denver metro area this weekend.

A Pinpoint Weather Alert Day was issued for Saturday as heavy snow and rain caused several road closures in the mountains and caused flooding on some metro area roads.

How much snow fell in Denver and the Front Range on Saturday?

The storm rolled in with thunder and lightning Friday evening.

Lightning lights up the sky near South Broadway in Englewood on April 26, 2024. (Brooke Williams)

The storm brought hail and slush that covered roads in Littleton Friday night.

Watch: Hail covers Littleton neighborhood

Rain continued Friday evening into Saturday morning when it turned into a wintry mix of rain and snow.

Snow accumulated in Lone Tree on April 27, 2024. (KDVR)

Snow piled up in Englewood, Colorado on April 26, 2024. (KDVR)

Most of the metro area just got rain, but some spots in places like Englewood and Lone Tree got some measurable snow.

Rain continued for much of Saturday, and clouds lingered above the Denver skyline throughout the day.

Clouds lingered above the Denver skyline throughout the day on April 27, 2024.

Roads were slushy in the morning and with the continued rain Saturday, some roads were flooded by the afternoon.

Some roads across the state were closed due to the conditions, meanwhile, cars in other areas could be seen wading through water on the entrance to the freeway.

FOX31 gathered some photos from a Colorado Department of Transportation camera near an on-ramp to Interstate 25 near 23rd Avenue where many vehicles could be seen wading through water flooding the entrance to the freeway. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Sunday, the Pinpoint Weather team is expecting a few showers to linger, making for an overall soggy and cool day.

