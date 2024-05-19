Photos: Landspout tornado touches down in eastern Colorado

DENVER (KDVR) — Photos showed a landspout tornado on the ground in eastern Colorado Sunday afternoon. The National Weather Service issued several advisories for storms across the northeastern portion of the state.

Several photos and videos sent to FOX31 show the landspout tornado, which NWS said appeared somewhere south of Lindon and Last Chance.

The tornado has since dissipated, but the agency said other weak tornados were possible near the Washington and Lincoln County border between Arriba and Anton.

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, landspout tornados have narrow, rope-like condensation funnels that form while a thunderstorm cloud is still forming and there is no rotating updraft.

A landspout tornado in eastern Colorado on May 19, 2024 (Credit: Asha Thompson)

The upper part of a landspout tornado in eastern Colorado on May 19, 2024 (Credit: Asha Thompson)

A landspout tornado in eastern Colorado on May 19, 2024 (Credit: Rylan Wagner)

In landspout tornados, the spinning motion originates near the ground.

Another brief tornado was reported in the northeast corner of the state in Logan County. A tornado warning was issued in that area that was expected to last until 3:45 p.m.

According to the NWS, quarter-size hail and strong winds were also reported with that storm.

A third tornado was reported on the ground southeast of Fleming. The NWS said there was golf ball-sized hail with the storm as well.

The NWS warned people to always move indoors to the lowest floor of their homes if hazardous weather, such as a tornado, is reported or observed in their area.

