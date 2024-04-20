PHOTOS: KOIN 6 joins SOLVE Earth Day Spring Clean Up

PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Earth Day is officially Monday, April 22, but KOIN 6 partnered with SOLVE and PGE to keep Oregon green and clean on Saturday morning.

The annual SOLVE Spring Clean Up runs through April 22, with most of the events on Saturday, April 20. There are opportunities to pick up litter, pull invasive species and plant natives all across the state, from Portland to Brookings.

As a part of the event, the KOIN 6 Team also partnered with PGE to clean up the Buckman neighborhood.

The KOIN 6 team at the SOLVE Earth Day cleanup on Apr. 20, 2024. (KOIN)

The KOIN 6 team at the SOLVE Earth Day cleanup on Apr. 20, 2024. (KOIN)

The KOIN 6 team at the SOLVE Earth Day cleanup on Apr. 20, 2024. (KOIN)

The KOIN 6 team at the SOLVE Earth Day cleanup on Apr. 20, 2024. (KOIN)

The KOIN 6 team at the SOLVE Earth Day cleanup on Apr. 20, 2024. (KOIN)

“Across the state we’ll have about 100 events, and it’s just a good way to give back and join their local community on Earth Day or in honor of Earth Day,” said SOLVE CEO Kris Carico. So we’re really encouraging all families to come out, do their part, and take care of this beautiful state that we all love.”

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KOIN.com.