Photos: Kalamazoo Public Safety rescues pet parrot

KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WOOD) — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety says it helped rescue a pet parrot Saturday night.

Around 6:30 p.m., a citizen asked for help retrieving their African grey parrot. The bird had escaped its cage.

A photo released by the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety of a June 22, 2024, parrot rescue.

KDPS says it isn’t always able to help in these situations, but at the time, there weren’t many other calls for service.

This “allowed Public Safety the opportunity to assist the owner in recovering their feathery friend,” the department wrote in a news release.

