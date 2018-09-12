    Photos of Hurricane Florence from space are truly scary to behold

    Chloe Bryan

    Hurricane Florence is poised to hit the mid-Atlantic coast and the Carolinas this week, and satellite images of the storm are nothing short of terrifying.

    Astronauts at the International Space Station, for example, struggled to fit the enormous storm into one frame. 

    "We could only capture her with a super wide-angle lens from the Space Station, 400 km directly above the eye," astronaut Alexander Gerst tweeted on Wednesday. "Get prepared on the East Coast, this is a no-kidding nightmare coming for you."

    If Florence hits North Carolina as a Category 4 storm, it will be the strongest storm to make landfall in the state since Hurricane Hazel in 1954. 

    States of emergency have been declared in North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia, Washington, D.C., and Maryland in anticipation.

