Photos: Hundreds pack Portland for annual Pride parade and celebration

Spectators watch the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street on June 15, 2024. (Jim Neuger/ Maine Morning Star)

The city of Portland held it’s annual Pride parade and festival on Saturday, with hundreds turning out to celebrate LGBTQ+ rights.

Pride month is observed throughout June, with parades, festivals, drag shows and other events across much of Maine. Photographer Jim Neuger captured some of the parade’s participants and onlookers as the marchers wove their way down Congress Street, culminating at the festival in Deering Oaks Park.

Marchers carry a 900-foot flag down Congress Street at the end of the Portland Pride Parade. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Participants in the Portland Pride Parade head down Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A participant in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A participant in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A participant in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Participants in the Portland Pride Parade head down Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A Portland school system bus heads down Congress Street during the Portland Pride Parade. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Participants in the Portland Pride Parade ride a trolly car down Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Participants in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A participant in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Participants in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A man watches the Portland Pride Parade from a second-story window above Reny's department store on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Participants in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Spectators watch the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Members of the Portland Dance Collective perform during the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A participant in the Portland Pride Parade on Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Portland Pride Parade heads down Congress Street. [These may be the grand marshals; need to check names.] June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

A member of the Dykes on Bikes motorcyhcle group leads the Portland Pride Parade down Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

Rylee Knight twirls a flag before marching in the Portland Pride Paradeon Congress Street. June 15, 2024. Photo: Jim Neuger

In a state that led the way in the fight for same-sex marriage — becoming the first to pass a law by statewide referendum in 2012 — many participants this year focused on the need to protect the rights of trans people, who have become the target of a nationwide, right-wing backlash.

On Tuesday, some of the movement’s pioneers held a conversation at the Equality Community Center in Portland, during which they reflected on some of the lessons they learned over the years and discussed how they could help guide future efforts to protect and advance equal rights.

