Before and after photos: Harvey's devastating floods are clearly visible from space

Even from space, the flooding disaster caused by Hurricane Harvey is clear as day.

New images taken by DigitalGlobe’s WorldView-2 satellite show the catastrophic flooding in Texas left in the wake of Harvey this week. The new photos are particularly striking when compared with earlier images taken from orbit that show green fields instead of brown, flooded land.

"Since Aug. 19, DigitalGlobe’s constellation of five high-resolution imaging satellites has taken 77 images of the Texas coastline, totaling more than 180,000 square kilometers from Corpus Christi to Port Arthur,” DigitalGlobe said in a statement.

"Now that the clouds have parted, the imagery is starting to reveal the vast impact of the flooding across the region."

Image: satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe

Image: satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe

Image: satellite image ©2017 DigitalGlobe

