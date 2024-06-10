Photos: Hail piles up during Sunday thunderstorm

DENVER (KDVR) — Spotty storms turned severe across Colorado Sunday evening, bringing hail, rain, thunder, lightning and wind.

The storms caused flooding in some areas, with South Metro Fire Rescue responding when two vehicles were stranded in floodwater near Hess Road and Pardee Street.

Hail piled up on roads and in people’s yards in some areas like Castle Rock, Aurora and even in the high country in Fairplay.

Meanwhile in The Pinery neighborhood of Douglas County, a lightning strike that neighbors believe sparked a house fire was caught on camera.

Here are photos of the storm in different areas of Colorado:

Castle Rock

Sunday evening storm clouds as seen from Castle Rock, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Ginny Haupert)

Hail piled up in Castle Rock, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Ginny Haupert)

Sunday evening storm clouds as seen from Castle Rock, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Ginny Haupert)

Hail piled up in Castle Rock, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Ginny Haupert)

Sunday evening storm clouds as seen from Castle Rock, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Ginny Haupert)

Hail piled up in Castle Rock, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo: Ginny Haupert)

Denver

Views of the storm clouds around 5 p.m. from the FOX31 Denver weather deck. (KDVR)

Views of the storm clouds around 5 p.m. from the FOX31 Denver weather deck. (KDVR)

Views of the storm clouds around 5 p.m. from the FOX31 Denver weather deck. (KDVR)

Views of the storm clouds around 5 p.m. from the FOX31 Denver weather deck. (KDVR)

Views of the storm clouds around 5 p.m. from the FOX31 Denver weather deck. (KDVR)

Views of the storm clouds around 5 p.m. from the FOX31 Denver weather deck. (KDVR)

Aurora

Hail in southeast Aurora on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of viewer)

Hail in southeast Aurora on Sunday, June 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of viewer)

Sunday evening storm clouds as seen from southeast Aurora, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of viewer)

Sunday evening storm clouds as seen from southeast Aurora, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Photo courtesy of viewer)

Fairplay

Hail piled up on roads in Fairplay, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

Hail piled up on roads in Fairplay, Colorado on June 9, 2024. (Colorado Department of Transportation)

More storms ahead

The Pinpoint Weather team is expecting more storm chances to start the work week.

The urban corridor, including Denver, is under a marginal risk of storms becoming severe Monday, possibly producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.

There’s more chances for storms again on Tuesday, and then warmer and drier weather moves in for the middle of the work week.

Stay prepared for storms and forecast changes, a Pinpoint Weather Alert Day and other important weather information:

The Pinpoint Weather team will continue to update the forecast multiple times each day.

