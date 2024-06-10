Photos: Hail piles up during Sunday thunderstorm
DENVER (KDVR) — Spotty storms turned severe across Colorado Sunday evening, bringing hail, rain, thunder, lightning and wind.
The storms caused flooding in some areas, with South Metro Fire Rescue responding when two vehicles were stranded in floodwater near Hess Road and Pardee Street.
Hail piled up on roads and in people’s yards in some areas like Castle Rock, Aurora and even in the high country in Fairplay.
Meanwhile in The Pinery neighborhood of Douglas County, a lightning strike that neighbors believe sparked a house fire was caught on camera.
Here are photos of the storm in different areas of Colorado:
Castle Rock
Denver
Aurora
Fairplay
More storms ahead
The Pinpoint Weather team is expecting more storm chances to start the work week.
The urban corridor, including Denver, is under a marginal risk of storms becoming severe Monday, possibly producing large hail and damaging wind gusts.
There’s more chances for storms again on Tuesday, and then warmer and drier weather moves in for the middle of the work week.
