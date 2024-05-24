PHOTOS: Ground breaks for new Florence County fire station

FLORENCE COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — A groundbreaking ceremony took place Friday morning for a new Florence County fire station.

Ground broke at about 10 a.m. for Olanta Fire Station No.2.

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis GrahamNews13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

News13 photo: Curtis Graham

“This station is paramount for this area, not only for our district, [but] for neighboring areas such as Sumter County,” Olanta Fire Chief David Floyd said. “South Lynches Fire District and Howe Springs, we butt up to all their districts, so this station actually allows them to keep from having to build stations in their district by taking up some of that mileage.”

Florence County Sheriff TJ Joye also attended the groundbreaking, speaking highly of the department as a whole.

“They’re always there to help us,” Joye said. “Regardless if it’s a crime scene, crash or search for a person or a vulnerable adult, they’re always here to help and they do a great job.”

* * *

Caleb is a digital producer at News13. Caleb joined the team in January 2023 after graduating from Liberty University. He is from Northern Virginia. Follow Caleb on X, formerly Twitter, and read more of his work here.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBTW.