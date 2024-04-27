PHOTOS: Flooding begins in East Texas following severe weather

CANTON, Texas (KETK) — KETK is following the storms hitting East Texas on Friday and its impact on residents.

KETK’s Interactive Radar

On Friday, a tornado watch was issued until 11 p.m. for Franklin, Harrison, Henderson, Anderson, Van Zandt, Rains, Hopkins, Upshur, Wood, Smith, Gregg, Cass, Marion, Morris, Camp and Titus counties.

More than 30,000 East Texans are without power as of Friday, at 8 p.m. In Wood County over 6,000 customers and over 7,500 customers in Titus County are without power.

The Grand Saline Fire Marshal’s Office said that parts of Bradburn Street, High Street, Elm Street, Washington Street and Patterson Street are flooded along with the 800 block of Highway 110.

People can find a full list of outages here.

CANTON







A Canton RV park off 800 flea market is seeing several inches of water and is flooded.

If you’d like to submit your photos of storm damage and severe weather, you can email tips@ketk.com

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KETK.com | FOX51.com.