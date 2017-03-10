In photos: The fastest-rising destinations in Asia
For frequent Asia travelers who may be in the market to try a new destination and avoid the expat crowd, online accommodation site Agoda.com has compiled a list of the top 10 fastest-rising destinations across Asia that are becoming popular alternatives to tried and true tourist hotspots. While the list is dominated by tropical beach getaways in Southeast Asia, the top spot may surprise. Click through to check out the top 10 list and accommodation ideas.
7.1k