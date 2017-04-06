Photos Emerge of Mel B on Yacht With the Nanny Accused of Having Affair With Her Husband

New photos have emerged of a bikini-clad Mel B hanging out on a yacht with the nanny she says had an affair with her estranged husband.

The shots were taken last year while the America's Got Talent judge and husband Stephen Belafonte were vacationing off the coast of Spain.

Read: Mel B Claims Her Husband Left Her Bruised and Battered in Violent Outburst

Mel B alleges in court documents that Belafonte insisted nanny Lorraine Gilles, 26, accompany them on the trip, because he was having sex with the woman.

"I was mortified," the former Spice Girl said. "I would leave the boat daily to go to the gym in an effort to get away."

She also alleges Gilles had an abortion during her affair with Belafonte.

Read: Is Mel B's Husband the Latest Example of Hollywood Dads Who Fall for the Nanny?

He has denied her allegations, saying he is looking forward to his day in court. Gilles denies having an affair with Belafonte and becoming pregnant.

The singer's sister has joined the online fray, calling Belafonte "a sorry excuse of a man."

Watch: Who Is the 26-Year-Old Nanny Mel B Claims Her Ex Got Pregnant?

Related Articles: