PHOTOS: Driver accused of crashing into police cruiser on Courtney Campbell Causeway charged with DUI

CLEARWATER, Fla. - Officials say a 43-year-old Palm Harbor woman slammed into the back of a police cruiser early on Monday morning.

According to law enforcement, Jaime Fox was arrested after crashing into the back of a Clearwater Police cruiser that was stopped to help a disabled vehicle.

Officials say the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.

The cruiser's emergency lights were on as Fox crashed into the back, causing significant damage to both vehicles, according to authorities.

Police say the officer was taken to Mease Countryside Hospital, where he was treated and released.

Fox was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and faces charges of DUI and DUI with property damage.

"The crash highlights the need for drivers to pay attention to the state's Move Over Law, in addition to not driving while intoxicated," according to officials.

