Photos: Dorman's Class of 2024's 912 graduates make up largest class ever in school history
South Carolina's small community of Roebuck may not be the state's biggest or most well-known place, but it's home to its largest high school, Dorman High School. This year's 912 graduates were the largest in school history.
One of those graduates, Lana Cedeno, had a smile as she made her way to take her seat and makeher walk into the school's future, she stopped to talk about the big day.
Dressed in a purple dress that set her apart visually from the other graduates, she said, "I want to work in cosmetology. But I also have a passion for working with animals."
She added, "I want to train as a veterinary assistant. I love working with animals because I have a connection with animals."
As Lana Cedeno made her 'Walk,' she could not stop smiling as she was handed her diploma.
Caroline Robinson stood still after the service, not making a sound. She reacted to the end of the graduation service with a flood of emotions as she entered the next step in her life's journey.
