Photos: Dorman's Class of 2024's 912 graduates make up largest class ever in school history

South Carolina's small community of Roebuck may not be the state's biggest or most well-known place, but it's home to its largest high school, Dorman High School. This year's 912 graduates were the largest in school history.

Dorman High School's Class of 2024 had 912 graduates; the largest ever in the school's history. This year Dorman was the largest high school in the state. Lana Cedeno makes her way to her seat.

One of those graduates, Lana Cedeno, had a smile as she made her way to take her seat and makeher walk into the school's future, she stopped to talk about the big day.

Dressed in a purple dress that set her apart visually from the other graduates, she said, "I want to work in cosmetology. But I also have a passion for working with animals."

She added, "I want to train as a veterinary assistant. I love working with animals because I have a connection with animals."

Dorman High School's Class of 2024 had 912 graduates; the largest ever in the school's history. This year Dorman was the largest high school in the state. Lana Cedeno reacts during her graduation 'Walk' as she gets her diploma.

As Lana Cedeno made her 'Walk,' she could not stop smiling as she was handed her diploma.

Dorman High School's Class of 2024 had 912 graduates; the largest ever in the school's history. This year Dorman was the largest high school in the state. Caroline Robinson reacts to the moment with a flood of emotions.

Caroline Robinson stood still after the service, not making a sound. She reacted to the end of the graduation service with a flood of emotions as she entered the next step in her life's journey.

This article originally appeared on Herald-Journal: Photos: Dorman High's 912 graduates, largest in the school's history