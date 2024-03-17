Photos: Denver St. Patrick’s Day parade marches on despite recent snow

DENVER (KDVR) — Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick’s Day parade on Saturday.

The parade marched through lower downtown near Union Station and along Blake Street.

Things to do this St. Patrick’s Day weekend

Sponsored by FOX31 and Colorado’s Very Own Channel 2, the parade included floats, veterans, businesses, fire rescue agencies and first responders, bagpipes, marching bands, jazz bands, dancers and more.

Blake Street, turned Tooley Street for St. Patrick’s Day weekend, was lined with hundreds of people wearing green.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Coloradans grabbed their green and gathered in the Five Points neighborhood of Denver for the 62nd annual St. Patrick's Day parade on March 16, 2024.

Google Reviews: These are the top-rated Irish bars in Denver

Some held Irish flags, some wore green beads, some watched from nearby apartment balconies and some enjoyed a green beer and watched the parade from nearby bars.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.