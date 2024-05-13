Photos: Here’s what Denver looked like 100 years ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Denver is not the same city in 2024 as in 1924, and there is no better way to demonstrate this than through photos.

While Denver is in no way unrecognizable from its 1920s flapper-era self, there are a few notable ways that the Mile High City has changed.

16th Street

In the 1920s, the Colorado State Capitol could be clearly seen from 16th Street, however, in the 100 years since, taller buildings have obscured the view a bit.

Some of the buildings have since been demolished, but many older buildings have withstood the test of time.

The skyline

People in neighborhoods southeast of downtown used to have a better view of the mountains, due to a lack of super-tall buildings.

View of downtown Denver from the Colorado State Capitol in 1924 (Denver Public Library Special Collection [MCC-2800])

Aerial view of Denver downtown (Getty Images)

One very notable change from 1924 to now is that the Arapahoe County Courthouse, which can be seen in the earlier image, no longer exists.

It was located at 16th Street and Court Place, which is now where part of the Sheraton Hotel is.

The building was demolished in the 1930s, as was the Denver City Hall at 14th and Larimer Streets.

The Denver City and County building, built in 1932, effectively replaced both and still stands today.

Union Station

Denver’s Union Station, as we know it today, first opened in 1914. It has been renovated over the years, but much of the building still stays the same.

However, one thing has disappeared since then: the Mizpah Arch.

The bronze arch was originally emblazoned with “Welcome” on both sides. However, the side facing out toward the city was changed to “Mizpah,” a Hebrew word of parting.

The arch was built in the early 1900s, but it only lasted until 1931, when it was deemed a traffic hazard and demolished.

Since then, “Union Station” and “Travel by train” signs have been also added to the outside of the Mile High City icon.

City streets

Denver used to have one of the largest streetcar systems in the country. These streetcars can be seen in most street-level pictures in the early 1900s.

Rooftop view of 16th Street from Broadway (Credit: Denver Public Library Special Collections [X-22506])

View northeast on 15th Street from Champa towards Arapahoe (Credit: Denver Public Library Special Collections [MCC-1863])

View of 16th Street (Credit: Denver Public Library Special Collections [MCC-3067])

Pedestrians cross California Street at 16th Street in downtown Denver (Credit: Denver Public Library Special Collections [X-22562])

The system operated until the 1950s when it ceased operations.

