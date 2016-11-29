Photos of the day — November 29, 2016

Reflected in an ornament, a reporter takes a photo of the official White House Christmas tree during a media preview of the holiday decor, in the Blue Room of the White House, Washington, D.C.; Pipo, a soldier who lost a limb in the explosion of an antipersonnel mine, exercises at the esplanade in Havana; and a rescue crew works at the wreckage of a plane that crashed into the Colombian jungle with Brazilian soccer team Chapecoense onboard near Medellín.

These are just a few of the photos of the day for Nov. 29, 2016.

