Photos of the day - November 27, 2016

JAS: What the Dems should do is move the million plus California voters, who gave Hillary the popular vote, to Ohio, Wisconsin, Pennsylvania and Michigan. That way Dems in the future would win the popular vote and the electoral vote. Or California could end welfare payments with the hope that a couple of million would move to swing states. Regardless of how much dispirited Democrats want to change the election results, it isn't going to work. Trump is president-elect and soon, thank goodness, will be President.