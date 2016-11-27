Photos of the day - November 27, 2016
An Iraqi soldier is pictured during an operation against Islamic State militants in the frontline neighborhood of Intisar, eastern Mosul; people place candles beside a picture of Fidel, as part of a tribute, following the announcement of the death of Cuban revolutionary leader Fidel Castro, in Tegucigalpa, Honduras; and a monkey eats fruits served in a van during the Monkey Buffet Festival at the Phra Prang Sam Yod temple in the city of Lopburi province, North of Bangkok, Thailand are some of the photos of the day. (AP/EPA/Getty/Reuters)
